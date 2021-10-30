Southern Cherokee Helpers to meet in Warner

Southern Cherokee Helpers will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Russell Hall on the Connors State College campus in Warner. Guests from the Cherokee Community and Cultural Outreach program will speak to the group regarding building a Cherokee Community Building in Warner. Kevin Stretch, director of Community and Cultural Outreach and Bradley Wagnon, coordinator of Community and Cultural Outreach programs, will provide information on the building procedure. All Cherokees are invited to attend, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Southern Cherokee Helpers is an organization with goals of promoting and encouraging the continuation of the Cherokee culture. The group provides training opportunities to area Cherokees. The group also presents programs which will provide improved educational, recreational and social service opportunities.
Information: Judy Ross Moore, president, Southern Cherokee Helpers, (918) 685-2219 or jamoore@crosstel.net.
