Southside Dermatology opens clinic

Southside Dermatology has opened a new clinic in Muskogee. They accept most insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid/SoonerCare, Cherokee Nation, Tricare/VA and most commercial plans.
Owner’s name(s): Working at this clinic will be primarily Jessica Graves PA-C; 1-2 times per month Alison Fischer, MD (she works primarily at original office in Tulsa)
Name of business: Southside Dermatology Muskogee.
Business address, phone, email, fax: 333 S. 38th St., Suite E, Muskogee; (918) 840-5276; Fax - (918)877-1312; Email - Muskogee@dermatologyok.com
Hours and days open for business: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Type of services or goods offered: Dermatologist offering care for skin cancer screening, treatment, and surgery, general dermatology including acne, rashes, eczema, psoriasis, actinic keratosis, blistering disorders of skin, autoimmune skin disease, itching, melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, nail and hair diseases, poison ivy, precancerous lesions, fungal infections, hyperhidrosis (sweating), suspicious moles, warts, skin infections, rosacea. Botox/Dysport/Xeomin Wrinkle Treatment, Juvederm and other Cosmetic Facial Injections.
Past Business experience: Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery - Located in Tulsa.
Key personnel, their names, titles and experience or special training: Jessica Graves, PA-C; Adison, Medical Assistant; Nikita, Front Desk, and hiring for the position of medical assistant; Dr. Alison Fischer, once monthly appointments.
Why did you locate in Muskogee? As a growing clinic, we noted that many of our patients in Tulsa were driving great distances from Muskogee and the surrounding areas. We see many patients that are from the Cherokee Nation and VA, and hope to improve care access by providing a friendly and accessible quality local dermatology clinic.
