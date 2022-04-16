TAHLEQUAH – On April 15, 1872, Cherokee Nation citizen Ezekiel Proctor was on trial in a Cherokee Nation court for the murder of Cherokee Nation citizen Mary “Polly” Hildebrand when a U.S. Marshal’s posse sent to arrest Proctor interrupted the trial.
“Sovereignty on Trial: The Tragedy at Goingsnake” carefully examines what is considered the deadliest day in U.S. Marshal Service history, in which the military was not involved and preludes a jurisdictional conflict that would last for far too long.
“On the 150th anniversary of this tragic event, we’re taking a closer look at the death at the Hildebrand-Beck Mill, events leading up to the trial, the shootout and its aftermath,” said Karen Shade-Lanier, exhibits manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “There’s a lot to be learned here, and a lot that is relevant to conversations even still today.”
Originally built in 1844, the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court is Oklahoma’s oldest public building. Today, the 1,950-square-foot museum features exhibits on three historic aspects: the Cherokee National Judicial System, the Cherokee Advocate and Cherokee Phoenix newspapers, and the Cherokee language. It is located at 122 E. Keetoowah St. and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations: (877) 779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
