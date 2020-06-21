Habakkuk 3:2, “O Lord, I have your speech, and was afraid: O Lord, revive thy work in the midst of the years make known: in wrath remember mercy.”
The prophet Habakkuk lived in wicked days, the laws of the land were not enforced; there was no legal protection for innocent people who were sentenced as if they were guilty of a crime. The courts were manipulated and the whole nation was suffering because of the evils of the government. It seemed as if God was not sovereign in His dealings with men, but this was not the case.
There are a large amount of people in our time that have this same mindset and wondered where God has been with our Nation facing evil and despair. I believe that many people look upon God as a spare tire. A spare tire is forgotten about for months until suddenly you have a flat on the road. Then you need the spare tire to be in good condition, ready for use. Just so, many forget God during the times when things go well for them, but when an emergency happens they want God to be on hand, immediately ready to hear and answer the cry of their distress.
There are many people who want the kind of preaching that will allow them to serve the devil all week, then go to church Sunday without losing self-respect. Our society makes it easy for those that want to sin, but hard for those that want to follow the moral compass that is found in the Lord Jesus Christ. There are some people who need to have a spiritual awakening and put the devil in the hospital before Sunday. If this town sags morally today it is partially our fault as ministers for not preaching against sin and the preaching of Holiness. We can see the statistics in the newspaper, if men are staggering and reeling and vomiting and spewing down the street after coming out of the bar; if girls are selling their womanhood, hanging around our convenient stores and our restaurants, over-perfumed and under-dressed, it is our fault. The trouble is not with God and it is up to you, the citizens what this town will do. The Pope, Poet and Philosopher sums it up this way, “Just as the twig is bent the tree’s inclined.” God’s moral advice to people today is to repent and forsake their sins, and surrender their will to the Lord Jesus Christ.
We do not need an event, a program or even a famous preacher, like Franklin Graham or Luis Palau to come to Muskogee. We need to start within the church. Doesn’t II Chronicles 7:14 state it best? “If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” People are dying and going to hell and we are more worried about who we are going to offend. Let’s face it, Christians speak about everything except their faith, why? Because they are afraid. So, it is time that Christians need to humble ourselves, pray, seek Christ every day and turn from our own wicked ways.
