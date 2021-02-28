Psalm 104:4
It was the Welsh Born Evangelist, Ivor Powell who said, “The Minor Prophets were men who believed in short sermons; they did not waste words.”
The prophets were called of God to minister at a certain time in a certain way, and once their appointment was completed they disappeared from the scene. It seems that this is the case from the Spiritual Annals of History as well, that the words of many of the preachers and evangelists from another generation were vital, gripping and sometimes scathing. They were known as fiery preachers who did not back down from those individuals and groups that did not receive their message of the cross. They were men that had lit their torch at the altar of God and went forth as flames of fire.
I think of John Wesley, who said, “Give me one hundred men who fear nothing but sin and desire nothing but God, and I care not whether they be clergyman or laymen, they alone will shake the gates of Hell and set up the kingdom of Heaven upon the earth.” (From a Letter of John Wesley)
I think of William Booth, the Founder of The Salvation Army who said, "The greatness of a man's power is the measure of his surrender."
I think of Gipsy Rodney Smith who said, “It is my daily endeavor to keep so near to God and so sensitive to The Holy Spirit’s leading that I might instantly respond to God’s guidance at any moment.” (In an interview with A.J. Russell)
And I think of the numerous other Christian evangelists and pastors that have barn-stormed through tabernacles and tents, from platforms and pulpits in reaching their generation with the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.
It was nothing to see in the newspapers and listen over the radio stations men and women that were ordained by God to preach His Word without fear or favor. Don’t you want that today? Don’t you want to be so filled with the Love of God that it falls on others? Don’t you want to be so filled with the fire of God that others can say that you are hidden with Christ in God?
It was the Englishman, Leonard Ravenhill who said, “If you want to stay on fire for God, surround yourself with people that are burning.” Ministers, are you surrounding yourself with other Godly ministers? Are you allowing others to hold you accountable in your daily walk with the Lord Jesus Christ? Or have you allowed the devil to “puff out” your fire for God?
Awake, Awake, put on your strength O Zion, and surely there was never a greater need for such an exhortation to the people of God than there is today! Where are our Christians of valor and might? Where are our strong men? Where are the giants in the service of Jesus Christ? Where are the men and women in the Church whose words are like streams of rivers flowing in a dry and thirsty land, whose lives are a benediction and the touch of whose hands quiver with healing love? Why are we so weak? What Delilah within the Church has been allowed to shear our locks and to rob us of our strength? What is it that we have allowed to creep into our lives to sap our strength and power? What is it that makes us such conventional and ordinary Christians when God wants us to be extraordinary and unconventional and to help God to turn the world upside down, or right side up?
The trouble with most of us is that it is difficult to find out what we are, or where we are. We think we need a distinctive badge or decoration to show men, women, boys and girls what part of us belong to Jesus, if any. Something is surely wrong, where are the men and women of sterling character? Where are the people of God? Where are those who know how to grip God’s altar and to bring down fire from heaven upon their daily sacrifice? So many need to awake and put on their strength; in the office where one's faith is sneered at; in the home where there is no respect for Jesus; in the classroom where the old-fashioned notions of respect for the parents are outgrown.
Sanctified moral backbone — that is what we need. I repeat, it is men and women of that caliber that the world needs today. It is backbone of that kind that is needed in the church today. Put on your strength, there are some that think it is a weak thing to be a Christian. Yet, it is the strongest thing in the world. It is when you try it you will discover that human strength alone is futile. Are you strong in the Lord and in the power of His might? Are you anchored steady, firmly fixed in the Rock of Ages? Are you strong in the Lord, in the inner person? It is a robust thing to follow Christ!
Charles Smith is a captain with Muskogee's Salvation Army.
