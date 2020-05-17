Sparks from the Gospel Anvil — God wants truth from us

In one of the most majestic passages ever written by man, we read that God created the heavens and the earth and declared that it was good. This strikes the cynics and the social critics as a bit of a tragic comedy. They ask what is good about it: the way we live with each other and the way we allow wars to decimate our population. They hear us Christians say that God is the incarnation of our idea of love, but they want to know how we reconcile that with the world of disasters, diseases, strife and insecurity.
These men, aping other more learned but not wiser, say that human existence is a calamity. Indeed, there are some who are not cynics, but sober-thinking folks who question whether the goodness of God can be seen on Calvary and in a cross. Is love to be seen in cruelty, they ask? Is love to be found in such torture as befell that Man of the cross. But we need not speak of those questioning cynics as though they were strangers whose thoughts we can complacently dissect and diagnose. We must speak of ourselves and confess that we, too, have questions and that many, many times, we too, are impatient with God. When all does not go well with us and we no longer know what to do or where to turn, we make God the scapegoat, we are not only impatient; we are angry.
At such times we have a sense of uneasiness. We may not hurl ugly invectives at God, but like those who question much, we expect better things of a good God. We feel that a perfect God should have made a perfect world. There is no end to our impatience and no end to our complaints against God.
But what of God? Is it possible that He has a complaint against us? Is it possible that He is impatient with us? Surely there is some divine impatience with our arrogance and boastfulness that we could have made a better world. We see misery and hurt, poverty and suffering, and in our indignation say that we could have done better. We insist that had we made the world there would have been no suffering; there would be no hurting and no evil. Well it is certain we did not make the world, and it is not perfect, but here is a question that should deeply trouble all of us; what have we done with what we have? How well have we done? We have done very little with the world that God gave us. Scientifically, we have gone beyond the relief of the world. We have fashioned luxuries and comforts. We have relieved the pressure upon man’s labors here and there, and here and there, also we have lifted the load off men’s backs.
But how have we done morally and spiritually? If we have done little, it is not because the world cannot be improved, but rather because we have moved so slowly and learned so reluctantly and desired so little. Some of our failures are due to ignorance. That in the sight of God is forgivable, some of our failures are due to our misunderstanding. That is pardonable, some are due to our human limitations, that is natural. But some of our failures are due to sheer spiritual indolence, and that is hard to forgive. Is it any wonder that God is impatient with us? Surely God is impatient with those who distort the truth of life and twist it into a caricature. We want the truth from our national leaders and not political fairy tales. We want the truth from our economists and not statistics which either frighten us or inflate false hopes. We want the truth from our spiritual leaders and not finely-spun homilies which do little for the head and less for the heart. We want the truth and so does God — from us.
