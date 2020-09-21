Sparks from the Gospel Anvil — Launch out into the deep

Luke 5:1-5
I want to point out to you one or two of the essential things if you want or are going to do the fighting and building that is going to be God-honoring and contributory to the saving of this old world. Note first that it was the Lord Jesus Christ that the people wanted. In this Scripture, not the disciples, but Christ. It was His personality, His miracles and His words. He was the center of gravity, the magnet, the loadstone that drew multitudes unto Himself, and it will pay you with all your executive business ability and with all your winsomeness and charming personality to let Jesus Christ have the right of way in your lives. Pause for a moment and ask yourself what is the matter with all of our output. I mean with all the sermons and services to end in so little and what is the matter with the great investment of money and time in the church of Jesus Christ today that seems to bring us so little in return for it all.
You wouldn’t get business men to sink so much money in any enterprise as we do in our churches and be satisfied with the returns that we get. Isn’t the answer to be found in this that there is so little of Christ in all that we do? We talk about Jesus, but it isn’t Jesus that talks. We sing about Him, but He isn’t heard in our songs. Our words fall like a shower of gravel rather than a gentle dew and we talk about the tenderest thing in our outside of Heaven, the Love of God, and when we do, we do it in a savage spirit and the world doesn’t recognize Christ in it at all. If we are going to do the fighting and building that is going to help build and mold and shape continents for the cross we must be moved and filled with the spirit of Jesus Christ.
The first thing that Jesus always does when He is going to take men and women into a new life, deeper life, is to sanctify them. I have no sympathy with this modern teaching that everybody begins with God in them and they just have to develop God in themselves, which many say is born in them. I believe in regeneration as the impartation of the very life of God in the soul and when the life is imparted it contains within it the germ of eternal bliss, in which one becomes a partaker of the Divine nature. The teaching that all men are the children of God is not correct, because the Word of God says, “Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not. Beloved, NOW ARE WE the sons of God…” (I John 3:1,2a)
The second thing is that Christ wants to use those things in our life that will bring glory to Him and Him alone. Are the things that you do bringing glory to God? Or is there something that is taking the place of God in your life? What things in your life could bring glory to God? For Simon Peter it was his boat, for David a slingshot, for King Hezekiah a sundial. For Billy Sunday it was his acrobats in the pulpit and for Gipsy Smith it was his voice. What is it that is keeping you from going into a deeper relationship with Christ? What is stopping you today? Let God have His way with you.
Charles Smith is a captain with Muskogee's Salvation Army.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.