Sparks from the Gospel Anvil: Learn what revival really means

Psalm 85:6
The world is sighing for a revival. The restless, feverish world, ever rushing after some new sensation, needs God. Every new excitement over some empty, unsatisfying thrill, is sympathetic of the deep hunger of men for that in which alone they can find satisfaction. Don’t be afraid of the word, “revival.” It is God’s word, not mine. If you turn your nose up at revival, then you don’t know Jesus.
I was talking to some people the other day, and a man’s son said, “My father doesn’t believe in revivals.” I said, “Your father and the devil agree on some things.” Yet, Jesus believes in revivals because He hung between two thieves to make revival possible. Men and women who profess to be following Jesus and who say they do not believe in revivals condemn themselves out of their own lips.
Who objects to a revival in nature? Who objects to a revival in the meadows, when the sunshine is shining on the lily after the morning dew? Who objects to revival when the primroses are blooming and the violets give forth their glorious perfume? Who objects to a revival in the woods when the birds are in song, and God kisses the earth with music and poetry and sunshine? That is what revival does in the spiritual realm; it quickens (to use an old English word); its makes it alive. It makes people beautiful.
I do not care who you are, if the Lord Jesus Christ comes into your heart somebody will know of it in a quarter of an hour. Are you allowing Christ to shine through you? Are you a reflection of Who He is and what He did? When Luke wrote the Acts of the Apostles didn’t he pen these words, “How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with The Holy Ghost and with power: Who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with Him.” (Ref. Acts 10:38)
You see, Jesus did not go about seeking applause, wealth, comfort or ease, but He, the very Son of God, Immanuel came to us to offer peace, rest, and hope. A real revival means sacrifice and service. Do not tell me you do not need a spiritual revival, do not tell me there is no devil. At any rate, if you will look around you will see a good deal that is like one.
Are you mastered by your habits? Have you sold your will-power? If the devil came in at the door of any of our meetings at The Salvation Army and picked up some of the audience, I could not cry, “Stop thief!” for he would only be claiming his own. Do not tell me there is no devil! That lost character, reputation, those memories that haunt like ghosts and trouble you in your dreams — they are sufficient. What is to be done for men and women whose lives are being ruined by selfish and sinful habit? There is only one thing to do: Let Jesus do something. That is my gospel. He can cast the devil out of you, He is Lord over devils, disease and death. He is the man’s Savior, the woman’s Savior, the child’s Savior. You may be clever, moral, successful, but you will never be the person you ought to be until the Lord Jesus Christ comes into your life — until you know the meaning of a real revival!
Charles Smith is a captain with Muskogee's Salvation Army.
