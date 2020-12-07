Sparks from the Gospel Anvil: Make room in your heart for Christ

John 1:11
It was the Apostle John who wrote these words under Divine Inspiration. And it was more than a thousand years prior to the advent of the Lord Jesus Christ, the world had been looking for, hoping for, praying for the first foot fall of the Messiah. From the garden of Eden, from the first moment the serpent reared its head, the children in their cradles had heard about the coming of the Messiah and for more than a thousand years He had been expected. But when He came into the world there was no room for Him.
If Christ might have come in a different fashion, He might have been born in a palace, or come in pomp with great ceremony, or had been laid in a golden cradle; but instead He came into this world in a low position, born in as low class of His people as possible. Christ did not come into this world, to cast down, but to lift up — to open the eyes of the blind, to comfort the afflicted, to loosen those bound to sin. The Son of God came to reveal to the world who God is and how He came to seek and save that which was lost. Yet, when He entered the world there was no room for Him.
When Christ performed His first miracle at the marriage feast, the silence of miracles for 300 years was broken. Christ made statements that no other man ever dared to make. No other teacher ever said as the Lord that, “He that has seen Me, He has seen My Father; All power in heaven and earth is given unto Me”; but when He came to Nazareth, you don’t read of any welcome. You would think that His town would be proud of Him, that there would be a sign recognizing that Nazareth was His hometown, but you won’t read about this in the Bible. When He went back to Nazareth, He taught in the Synagogue as was His custom. He read from the Book of Isaiah, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, because He hath anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor…” and then He said, “this day this prophecy has been fulfilled in your ears.”
He had done nothing wrong, but after He spoke these words, the city was all up in arms and asked Him to leave. Imagine that, imagine how heartsick such a man would be. Imagine the lonesomeness of the Son of God. Did you ever think about it? His first companions were cattle and the shepherds, His last two were thieves; His first pillow was straw, His last pillow the crown of thorns; His first rest was found in the manger, His last the cross. The Lord Who died for you was rocked in a borrowed cradle, rode on a borrowed donkey and buried in a borrowed grace. But we are no different today. Listen, if we are really honest the human heart has not changed, we are selfish, Muskogee is no different. I would like to think so, but I can’t. Has the great throbbing heart of Muskogee room for the Lord Jesus Christ?
You may say I go to church, I am a member of so and so, I sing in the choir or praise band, I have been confirmed, I have been baptized. And we can go on and on; But I am not seeking out these things, I am asking, “How is it with your soul?” Do you have a relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ?
As we go into December and into the next year, make it a priority to ask Christ into your life. Live for Him. The Lord is already here in Muskogee. He knows of the sayings that come out of our mouths. He knows the appeal of the broken heart of a mother, from the wife that her husband to be saved. He knows of all the fathers who leave the mothers to do all the praying, while they do all the cursing; the Lord knows the text message that you have hidden on your phone; the Lord knows every lie — you can avoid all the preachers, but you can’t avoid Him. If I had my way, I would walk up and down the streets in this town and stop every man, woman, boy and girl and find out how it is with their soul. That is my calling and my commitment to this city. I simply ask that you make room for Christ in this city.
Charles Smith is a captain with Muskogee's Salvation Army.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.