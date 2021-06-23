Speak up for a child in need — volunteer

Having someone in your corner can be invaluable — especially when it feels like no one else has your back.
It’s a tragic situation across Oklahoma: abused and neglected children navigating the overburdened court system, but they don’t have to do it alone. With the help of a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA Volunteer), abused and neglected children can find their voice.
CASA volunteers help children to navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met until they are able to find a safe, permanent home.
Volunteers spend about six-10 hours each month in their role, which includes checking in with the child(ren) they are assigned to on a monthly basis. Volunteers are appointed by a judge to advocate for the best interest of these very vulnerable children in the courtroom as well as other settings such as school.
Often the one constant for children living in foster care is the hope CASA volunteers provide. They provide a voice. Unfortunately, because of a lack of volunteers, many children in our community are waiting on that voice.
CASA for Children is looking for a few good men and women who are able to volunteer their time on behalf of abused and neglected children. Volunteers don’t need any special education or experience. All volunteers will receive the training and resources they need to assist them in their advocacy roles.
CASA will hold an in-person information session at Okie Nutrition (1115 N. York St.) from 3-3:30 p.m. Thursday, as well as a virtual information session at 12 p.m. Monday, for anyone who would like to learn more about the program and what it means to be a CASA volunteer. To register for either of these sessions or for more information about CASA for Children, contact Jenny Crosby via email at jenny@casaok.org or via phone at (918) 686-8199.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.