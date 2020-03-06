Special sales planned for county-owned property

Pink signs began popping up this week on properties scattered across Muskogee County.
The signs advertise the availability of county-owned property that will be sold during one of three sales Muskogee County Treasurer Robyn Boswell plans to have this year. She said state law requires one "commissioners' sale" annually in October, but more are planned to deal with a local backlog.
"We have 580-something pieces of county property — that's how much the prior administration accumulated over the years — I am trying to sell them," Boswell said while she and two staffers were out posting signs. "The county shouldn't own that much property — it should be on the tax rolls."
Boswell, who was elected in November 2018 and took office July 1, 2019, said her staff will concentrate their efforts on about 100 properties during an upcoming sale scheduled at 10 a.m. March 24. A list of the properties is available upon request at Boswell's office and will be made available later this month on the county treasurer's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MuskogeeCountyTreasurer/ .
The sale will be conducted in the basement of the Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway. Properties will be auctioned off to the highest bidders, who will be required to complete the transaction with a cash payment.
The signs, Boswell said, are being used to raise awareness about the county-owned property that is available for sale and a point of contact for more information about the property and upcoming sales. In addition to the March 24 sale, Boswell said a second one is planned for July or August before the state mandated sale takes place in October.
"We are required to have one a year — that's what is customary, but we have added two more so we can try to get rid of them faster," Boswell said. "We will have three this year, and if we don't get rid of them all we will have three more next year."
Second notices were mailed this to delinquent taxpayers in advance of the upcoming sale. Boswell said the notices were mailed in addition to mandatory publishing of public notices in the newspaper in an effort to provide them "plenty of opportunity to pay their taxes and keep the property."
The properties included in the sale are those that were acquired by the board of commissioners pursuant to the provisions of the state's resale tax laws.
State law requires county treasurers to sell property for which ad valorem taxes remain unpaid for a period of three years or longer at a June resale. If the property is not redeemed or acquired at the June resale for the minimum amount required by law, it is bid off to the board of commissioners, which then holds deed until the property sells at an October sale or specially scheduled sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.