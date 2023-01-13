Specialty crop grants available

OKLAHOMA CITY – Funding opportunities to enhance the specialty crop industry within Oklahoma are available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The program is made possible through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Marketing Services. Eligible applicants include nonprofits, local, state, and federal government entities, for-profit organizations, and colleges and universities.
To be eligible, projects must:
• Enhance the competitiveness of an Oklahoma specialty crop.
• Show how the project impacts and produces measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry, OR
• Show how the project impacts and produces measurable outcomes for the public.
Applications that only benefit an individual grower or business are not eligible.
Projects involving the following specialty crops are eligible: Fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, culinary herbs and spices, and nursery, floriculture, and horticulture crops.
Proposals may be for, but not limited to research, promotion, marketing, nutrition, food safety and security, education, increased knowledge and consumption, improved efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems, conservation, product development, food agricultural practices, good handling practices and good manufacturing practices.
To be eligible for consideration, completed grant applications must be emailed as a word document to Jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
For more information on the program, and to apply for a Specialty Crop Block Grant, visit https://ag.ok.gov/economic-development-and-agriculture-markets/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.