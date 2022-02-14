Specific use permitting takes effect

Owners of medical cannabis companies that want to set up shop in Muskogee will be required to navigate a new regulatory scheme adopted this month by city councilors.
An ordinance that establishes an application and review process for specific use permits is now required for nine types of businesses. The types of businesses designated for "stricter scrutiny" range from adult entertainment establishments and landfills to jails and windmills.
City councilors began looking at the specific use ordinance after medical cannabis advocates and business owners pushed back against proposed changes to the zoning code. All but one supported its adoption — two opposed passage of the emergency clause, which made it effective upon publication.
Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds expressed concerns about a measure he believes will tell "people we are closed for business." Reynolds said the measure would doom existing cannabis businesses before they have a chance "to vertically integrate."
"The best chance of success is they are growing their product and processing their product and dispensing their own product — they are in control of their own product," Reynolds said. "It's not an easy way to make money, and if they are not moving toward vertical integration they are going to go under."
Assistant City Attorney Matthew Beese said the specific use zoning is a method other municipalities have used and found to be successful. He said the application process for specific use permit is more extensive than those that fit within the city's zoning classifications.
"The purpose is to tailor this so the business can do what they see fit," Beese said, citing productive use of property as a primary goal. "We can exercise oversight and be a little more restrictive than regular ordinances."
Reynolds, a self-described "real estate investor who bought buildings" that had little value before the medical cannabis industry drove prices higher, said business owners should have additional time to prepare for the changes. He was rebuffed by colleagues.
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said city councilors and staff have been working to address the issue since August. It was discussed during a town hall meeting, during a council retreat, and regular meetings.
"I thought this was a compromise position on this issue," Reed said. "We are not looking at closing any businesses ..., we are just saying that when those situations arise we will take a special look and make special decisions."
Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos, who initially proposed changes to the city's zoning code, described the new regulatory scheme as "a good compromise."
"We are not telling anyone they can't do anything," Hoos said. "If there is going to be a conflict that is going to arise, we can address that conflict before you (a business owner) ever start."
Councilors delayed taking action for months on a request to change zoning classification at a west Muskogee location after neighbors expressed concerns about uses that could accompany the change. They approved the zoning request Monday, noting using the property to grow medical cannabis for commercial purposes would require a specific use permit pursuant to the new ordinance.
