Contestants from across eastern Oklahoma spelled their way late into the night Friday during the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee.
The bee attracted nearly 144 entrants from fourth through eighth grades to the Muskogee Civic Center stage. They came from public schools, private schools, Oklahoma School for the Blind and a home-school group. Some of the 144 students who entered were not present Friday night.
During the first round, nearly 45 spellers got the words right until the first elimination. Twenty spellers were eliminated by the end of the first round. Another 36 were eliminated in the second round. The third round saw 22 eliminations.
When the fourth round began at about 10:34 p.m. Friday, about 66 spellers remained. Among them were the top two 2021 winners — first place winner Daniel Bright of Grand View School, now in the eighth grade, and Nikki Deere of Bearden, also an eighth-grader.
Finally, after 15 rounds, Karen Huang, an eighth-grader from Atoka, correctly spelled "bureaucracy" in to take the title. Defending champion Daniel Bright, an eighth-grader from Grand View, finished in second place while Joshua Theong, a seventh-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School in Muskogee finished third.
Words became harder as the evening drew on, early words included "growth" and "boxcar." Harder words included "ingeneue," "misanthropy." and "hibachi." Even some of the easier words were obscure. They included "yamen," which is the official residence of a public official in the Chinese Empire.
Muskogee County Special District Judge Robin Adair, the bee's pronouncer, spoke the words, cited their country of origin, definition and used them in a sentence. Words came from various European sources, as well as Asian, Slavic, Russian and Native sources. Native words, called New World words included "muskrat" and "coyote."
First-place speller was to receive $500, plus a $1,000 check for their school. Second-place speller gets $250, plus a $500 check for their school. Third place gets $100, plus $250 for their school.
Spellers weren't the only prize-winners.
Trophies also were awarded to Cassandra Gaines Art Winners, who submitted bee-related art.
Winners were — First Place: Christie McClellan of Vian Middle School; Second Place: Kinli Murphy of Peavine School; Third Place: Hailey Rivera of Preston.
