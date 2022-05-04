Clayton Eugene Spencer was dealt prison time by a Muskogee County jury on Wednesday.
Spencer, 24, of Muskogee, was found guilty Wednesday by an eight-man, four-woman panel on Tuesday of two counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Jurors handed down a 15-year sentence for each count of shooting with intent to kill and five years for possession of a firearm. All three sentences are to be served consecutively with the sentence on the second shooting count suspended.
Spencer pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a police officer in January 2021 and received a five-year suspended sentence.
However, that suspension was revoked last November and Spencer was returned to the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on Jan. 11.
On April 19, Spencer was transferred to the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center in Lexington until April 22 when he was brought back to Muskogee to stand trial for the shooting and possession charges.
Spencer's five-year sentence on assault and battery will now be served consecutively with the shooting and possession convictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.