Spiro man killed, Fort Gibson man injured in collision

A Spiro man was killed and a Fort Gibson man was injured in a collision on the Muskogee Turnpike, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Brandon Grant, 30, died at the scene. Cody Handke, 34, of Fort Gibson was stable when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 8:33 a.m. at mile marker 54, approximately three miles west of Webbers Falls in Muskogee County. Grant was driving a 2006 Jaguar and Handke was driving a 2006 Dodge pickup. The collision remains under investigation.
