On Saturday, the Roxy Theater will host BARE, a spoken word event presented by SOUL’S INKPEN. A formidable lineup of award-winning and published poets will perform works that feature topics about relationships, love, and sex. It is the perfect wrap-up to the Valentine week. A fast-paced show with poetry, music, comedy and more. While the Roxy stage has seen the likes of Carrie Underwood and musical poet Leon Russell, the spoken word talent scheduled to perform Saturday night “are in a league of their own.” Doors at the Roxy, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave., at 6 p.m., and the show gets underway at 7 p.m. Full concessions and the Roxy Theater Adult Bar will be open for attendees. Tickets are $10. For information or to purchase tickets in advance: (442) 288-6088.
