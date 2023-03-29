Spouse of suicide victim talks about late husband

A tearful Krissy Richardson said her husband was a loving man who loved his children.
Thomas Mathew Richardson took his life March 21 when he jumped off the bridge on Gibson Street that crosses the Muskogee Turnpike.
Several people were witnesses and called authorities.
"I want to say how sorry I am to the people that had to see that," Krissy said.
Chelsea Brown, a counselor with Green Country Behavioral Health, said it's not unusual for people closely involved to experience more than grief.
"In those instances where you've had traumatic grief, it's probably a good idea to at least touch base with professional sessions," she said. "Just to make sure you're not dealing with any Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or issues outside of bereavement."
And for witnesses to a traumatic event such as witnessing a death, she says counseling is a good idea.
"That's what we call or consider vicarious or secondary traumatization," Brown said. "Some people have natural resiliency even though it's hard for everybody's brain to compute something that horrific. Some people just have natural systems in place."
The Richardsons lived in Tahlequah, but were separated. Thomas, 39, was staying in a hotel in Muskogee and was employed at Georgia-Pacific.
Krissy said her late husband had been having problems.
"He's been going to counseling and getting help," she said. "He had a double bypass over a year ago and something just changed. I was with him on Sunday and it was just hard."
Brown said if you think a friend or loved one is having suicidal thoughts, the best thing to do is "ask them directly if this is something they're considering."
"A lot of times people are afraid if they ask those questions, they're going to push the idea further into a person's mind," Brown said. "All the research says that's not the case — if you ask the question then you have the answer. Once you have the answer, and the answer is 'yes', then what do I do?
"Luckily, Muskogee is fortunate to have a community mental health center that offers walk-in, on-the-spot initial evaluations and assessments. In addition to that, after hours, they have a mobile crisis unit that's available 24/7."
Richardson also said her main focus is the children and to protect them.
"He was a good man," she said. "He loved his kids. There have been some not nice things said."
Do you need help?
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or know someone who is, call Green Country Behavorial Health at (918) 682-8407 or the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
You can also visit GCBH at 619 N. Main St.
