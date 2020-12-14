Spreading cheer to hospitalized veterans this holiday season

Every holiday season, the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center invites the public to visit our inpatient veterans to lift their spirits. Visitors sing Christmas carols, spend time with veterans and pass out Christmas cards and gifts. Unfortunately, these visits are not possible this year.
Instead, the public is encouraged to consider donating comfort items and Christmas cards to veterans.
“So many of our inpatient veterans miss seeing their friends and family while in the hospital,” said Shantel McJunkins, Voluntary Service specialist. “But they are very thankful when we stop by with a Christmas card or a small gift like a lap throw or socks.”
Voluntary Service keeps a list of items the public can donate to veterans such as socks, combs, brushes, Chapstick, lip gloss for women, lotion, dental floss, hand sanitizer and personal hygiene items for women. The public can also donate small blankets/throws, coats/jackets, hats, scarves, gloves and underwear (men and women). Even flowers can be donated to brighten up a veteran’s room.
Due to safety protocols, VA nurses are delivering the Christmas cards and comfort items to inpatient veterans this holiday season. Nurses are also working hard to spread cheer by connecting veterans with their friends and loved ones while they are hospitalized.
“One of the main things the nursing staff is doing to keep our veterans’ spirits up is creating unique ways for them to communicate with their family and friends,” said Ross Foote, chief of Inpatient Nursing. “We’ve obtained iPads and placed cameras on computers so they can see and talk with their family. This truly has been beneficial to the veteran’s healing process and spirits.”
To donate items for veterans: Shantel McJunkins, (918) 577-3622. Voluntary Service also is in need of volunteers to help transport veterans in wheelchairs throughout the medical center. There are opportunities to volunteer as a greeter, work at the Information Desk and make reminder calls. For more information about volunteering, contact McJunkins at (918) 577-3622.
