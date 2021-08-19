A yearlong examination of water quality within the Spring Creek watershed revealed problem areas where testing found high levels of phosphorus and bacteria in the stream's upper reaches.
Spring Creek Coalition established a testing regime and began collecting and testing samples 13 months ago at six locations along the stream. The stream, known for its near-pristine condition, winds from Delaware County and across northern Cherokee County to southern Mayes County, where it flows into Fort Gibson Lake.
SCC President Beth Rooney said data collected during the past year will be used to establish baselines for various pollutants. Future sampling and testing results will be measured against baseline data to assess water quality trends and potentially establish enforceable standards.
"We will be able to identify trends by comparing this data to our baseline and to continue analysis of those problem areas," Rooney said. "We've added two more sites for testing to try and track down the source of E. coli in the creek.
Rooney said potential sources include cattle and poultry production, a couple of municipal wastewater treatment plants, and older septic systems.
"I'm not saying that they are the cause — it could be, but we don't know," Rooney said. "It's not an easy thing to narrow down, but we've added two extra sites for testing, but we haven't got anything definitive from that yet."
Downstream from Teresita, Rooney said tests produced results that were "more encouraging." Testing at those three sites, she said, revealed levels of nitrates and phosphorus that were higher than what was anticipated.
Rooney said the nonprofit organization received matching funds that will be used to fund testing during the next six months. SCC, affiliate of Waterkeeper Alliance, will pursue other grants to fund the coalition's testing regime beyond that time.
