Spring Dental hosts free dental day

Spring Dental has partnered with Eastern Oklahoma Donated Dental Services to host a free dental day on Friday, March 4th for patients in the Muskogee community.
Patients will have the option to receive treatment including cleanings, fillings and extractions completely free of charge. Prior to the free dental day, patients submitted applications and were pre-selected for appointments.
“We love giving back to the local community,” said Dr. Eric Nielsen, owner of the Muskogee office. “We look forward to serving the patients in Muskogee and providing them with dental treatment.”
Spring Dental is a friendly and affordable dental office located at 2909 Azalea Park Dr. in Muskogee. For more information visit Facebook.com/SpringDentalMuskogee or visit TheSpringDental.com.
