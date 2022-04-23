Spring monarch migration off to a shaky start

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Windy with isolated thunderstorms this evening - storms becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with isolated thunderstorms this evening - storms becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.