Stakeholders who tuned in Monday to learn about progress made by the Illinois River Watershed Steering Committee to “further protect and improve water quality” within the watershed left disappointed.
The steering committee, which was created pursuant to an agreement struck in November 2018, is led by cabinet-level officials representing Oklahoma, Arkansas and Cherokee Nation. Representatives of various state agencies charged with enforcing water quality standards have formed work groups tasked with the development of monitoring and assessment programs and the implementation of a watershed improvement plan.
Almost all of those who have active roles with the steering committee, which met for the first time publicly a year ago at West Siloam Springs, acknowledged the difficulty of carrying out their cross-state mission during a pandemic. They spent much of the second stakeholder meeting congratulating themselves for the ability to move forward while many state employees continued to work remotely due the novel coronavirus and acknowledging there “is a lot more work to do.”
Bill Cauthron, water quality division chief for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, summarized proposed revisions to the phosphorus standard for the Illinois River, Flint Creek and the Barren Fork Creek. The revised standard would preserve the 0.037 mg/L criterion but make adjustments for monitoring and assessment purposes.
The proposed rule will be published early December, opening a period for public comments. Comments will be accepted until the January board meeting.
Ed Brocksmith, a founding member of Save the Illinois River, said he appreciates the steering committee’s efforts, but much of the information conveyed during the virtual meeting addressed programs in place long before the agreement that established the steering committee.
“We would have liked to have heard some discussion about setting absolute goals and deadlines for meeting the phosphorus limits,” Brocksmith said. “And we would have liked to hear from our agriculture secretary about greater controls on chicken wastes.”
While there was some discussion about the need to renew permits for point source polluters, Brocksmith said STIR would like to see those permit limits reflect technological advances. Those advances, he said, make it possible to remove much more phosphorus from treated wastewater.
“We would have liked to have heard something about them taking the multimillion-dollar TMDL model developed by the Environmental Protection Agency for the Illinois River and Tenkiller Lake off the shelf,” Brocksmith said. “And with that regard, because we didn’t hear those things, what we heard was disappointing.”
Scott Hood, a member of Trout Unlimited Chapter 420 in Tulsa, was a little more pointed with his criticism. Hood said years of studies and meetings “have cost us lots of money and wasted lots of time” but produced few results for Lake Tenkiller, which he described as a pristine lake that has been turned “into a cesspool holding tank for chicken litter” that has fouled the trout fishery below the dam.
“Maybe my grandchildren will have a cleaner river to swim or boat in, but as for me it won’t happen in time,” the 68-year-old Hood said, noting the foul smell of the outflow from Tenkiller into the Lower Illinois River. “It’s time you stopped wasting our money and solve these problems — no more kicking the can or shuffling the science for the benefit of selected entities.”
Ron Settle, a board member of the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma who worked 35 years for the Oklahoma Wildlife Department, said the steering committee’s credibility depends on “genuine progress.” He said while he understands the difficulty of “moving the mark on this issue,” the steering committee is going to “have to buckle down” and show some “work is being done.”
Brocksmith said some of what he heard demonstrates progress that has been made, but he “really heard hasn’t heard anything new.” Most of the progress made, he said, has been accomplished through voluntary efforts, but much more could be accomplished if the pollution limits were set within the watershed in accordance with the EPA model.
