Stakeholders with an array of interests in the availability, quality and management of the state’s water resources weighed in this past week as regulators began the process of updating Oklahoma’s comprehensive water plan.
State officials adopted the 50-year management plan in 2012 following a multi-year public participation and policy development process. As water scarcity concerns, population growth and environmental challenges continue to increase and evolve, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board launched efforts to update the plan.
OWRB gathered input from various stakeholders throughout the state during the past few months. Those stakeholders include representatives of environmental groups, agricultural organizations, municipalities, tribal officials and industries heavily reliant upon the state’s water resources.
A series of stakeholder meetings began this past week in Altus, Ada and Claremore, and a virtual town hall concluded the week. Two meetings are scheduled in late August at Woodward and Oklahoma City and another virtual town hall Aug. 31
Owen Mills, water planning director at OWRB, said additional meetings will be scheduled through 2024 once stakeholder comments are refined and developed. The state agency expects to complete the process in 2025, when a final document is rolled out and recommendations are made to state lawmakers.
Mills said combined efforts of stakeholders, state policy makers and lawmakers will help shape a water policy that “supports thriving communities, robust agriculture, economic and industrial success, and healthy waterways and ecosystems.”
Amber Wooten, project manager at Carollo Engineers in Oklahoma City, said stakeholder perspectives and input “are critical to achieving the goal to boldly define, address and resolve Oklahoma’s water challenges.”
“We do know that this is an ambitious goal, but we do believe that together we can chart a course for water that supports thriving communities,” Wooten said. “We’re committed to having all voices at the table in order to develop long-term sustainable solutions that support all Oklahomans.”
Focus areas of the updated plan include the identification of basins with projected water challenges, water management strategies and infrastructure investment needs. Anther focus is the integration of the water plan with Oklahoma’s first statewide flood plan.
Wooten keyed in on the state’s aging water infrastructure and the estimated $13 billion cost of making necessary upgrades.
“That is something I think we’ve heard consistently and loudly — the aging infrastructure and the need for investment in that,” Wooten said. “Addressing … the lack of funding that’s happened over the years …, that really will be a key piece of we’re going to be doing.”
Another key focal point revealed during stakeholder discussions is the management of water allocation during times of scarcity. In addition to disparate access to water from one region to another, Oklahoma has experienced its share of droughts and water shortages.
Water quality and its impact on human health and the environment also remains a top concern. Safeguarding water sources from pollution and contamination and exploring innovative ways to treat and purify water is expected to be a key focus of the plan update.
As the OWRB works through the collected input and analyzes the various proposals, its focus remains on finding solutions that are both forward-looking and adaptable to the unpredictable challenges.
Wooten said it is important the plan update “provides information that is helpful” to stakeholders “and beneficial to all users.
“We want to provide that information in a way that is easy for you to use, Wooten said. “We’ve got some fundamental things that we’re doing as part of the water plan, but we also have some flexibility in looking at some alternatives.”
