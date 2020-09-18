This week, there are 11 additional counties in the "orange" risk phase. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 74,567 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 1,665 in Muskogee County.
There are nine additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
Two in Grady County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Harper County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
There are 939 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 74,567
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 979,650
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,066,896
**Currently Hospitalized 516
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 5,755
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 939
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Sept. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.