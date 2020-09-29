State adds 11 deaths to COVID-19 tally 

Oklahoma added 1,025 new COVID-19 cases to its tally on Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 86,219.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 11 new deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. One death was identified during the past 24 hours.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grant County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,018 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 86,219
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,106,184
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,205,616
**Currently Hospitalized 618
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 6,366
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,018
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at 7 a.m. Sept. 29, 2020. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Sept. 29, 2020.
