State adds nine to coronavirus death toll

State health officials reported Friday the risk of COVID-19 infection remained "heightened by community spread" in all but 15 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, and they continue to monitor statewide hospitalization trends.
The COVID-19 Alert map published this week by Oklahoma State Department of Health shows six counties transitioned from the orange, or moderate risk, category to yellow, or low risk, category. Nine counties where the new cases increased to rates of 14.29 cases per 100,000 people or higher transitioned from the yellow to orange category.
The agency reported on Friday another 1,190 new COVID-19 were confirmed in Oklahoma, bringing the state's cumulative total to 89,559 cases. Nine additional deaths were report —one death was identified during the past 24 hours — raising the state's COVID-19 death toll to 1,044.
Among the deaths reported Friday were:
• Two in Cleveland County, one male in the 18 - 35 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 89,559
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,140,601
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,244,650
**Currently Hospitalized 623
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 6,569
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,044
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at 7 a.m. Oct. 2, 2020. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
