State agency disputes drought study's conclusions

State water regulators dispute the findings of researchers who concluded in a recent study that Oklahoma is the most vulnerable state in the nation to drought.
The first-of-its-kind study assessed the vulnerability of each state to drought based on three factors: exposure, sensitivity and adaptive capacity. Droughts have proven to be the costliest disasters in the United States, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statistics, with 94 deaths and an inflation-adjusted $6.2 billion in losses recorded annually on average since 1980.
The study's authors, whose work was funded by NOAA and the National Science Foundation, found the state's exposure to drought was low but determined Oklahoma lacked "adaptive capacity." They cited the state's "outdated drought plan and limited irrigation possibilities" required to support "significant agricultural activities" and "extensive cattle ranching" as the basis for that conclusion.
Oklahoma Water Resources Board spokesman Cole Perryman said the agency intends to contest that finding and others included in the study, which was published in mid-July. The study's authors found Oklahoma had a "very high ... likelihood of being negatively impacted by drought" when "taking into account industries such as agriculture, water recreation and hydropower."
Perryman said the researchers never contacted OWRB and apparently never reviewed the state's comprehensive water plan, which was completed in 2012. Crafting the 50-year plan took more than five years to complete, a policy development exercise that involved extensive public participation and stakeholder input.
"The water plan very much contemplates water security and supply reliability — water supply reliability is probably one of its largest focuses," Perryman said. "And an outflow of the water plan has been continued funding from the Legislature for scientific research and legislation for reuse and recycling of water."
OWRB, which maintains drought monitoring information online, cites the projected "increase in severity and frequency" of drought in Oklahoma "due to climate change." The agency, in the drought section of its hazard mitigation plan, notes that even if precipitation levels remain about the same, "higher temperatures will increase evaporation from lakes, soils, and plants, stressing agricultural and natural systems."
Perryman said OWRB plans to reach out to the authors of the study about their research and direct their attention to the comprehensive study, which continues to evolve. He said Oklahoma "puts its water to use, beneficial use, to support our way of life," and drought planning plays a big part.
"There were several priority recommendations in the plan, and I think pretty much all of them have had major initiatives undertaken and completed in a lot of cases," Perryman said. "With continued support from the Legislature, we're embarking on the update, focusing some on hazard mitigation and flood infrastructure but we have found in recent years there are times when we have had an overabundance of water that we need to plan for."
Researchers who conducted the study found the states most vulnerable to drought were among those that experienced them less frequently. States where drought occurs more often were found in many instances to be more prepared.
Despite being the second driest state, researchers found "Nevada has adapted accordingly, to minimize dependence on limited water resources." Variations in vulnerability, they determined, could be attributed primarily "to human-related sensitivity and adaptive capacity factors."
Perryman said OWRB looks forward to visiting with the researchers.
