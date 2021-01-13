As of this advisory, there are 341,364 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
4,256 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 44 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in McIntosh County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
In Muskogee County, 7,554 cases have been reported, with 57 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there have been 4,028 cases with 46 deaths.
One in Beckham County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Comanche County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Okmulgee County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
18 in Tulsa County, one female in the 36-49 age group, eight females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, eight males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,848 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 341,364
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,548,026
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,881,102
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,684
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 172
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 19,199
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,848
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 27 a.m. Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.