Muskogee County commissioners on Monday approved an agreement with state transportation officials, who awarded funding for a 1.3-mile road improvements project.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said the project will support the first of two 50 MW data centers being built in the area by YZY Capital Holdings. The first data center is being built at a 15-acre tract near Oktaha, and the second will be built at a 126.5-acre parcel within John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation commissioners awarded a $280,000 grant earlier this month for the road project near Oktaha. Doke said his district will provide labor and equipment required to resurface a roads that "were destroyed" by construction-related activities.
"We had an old chip-and-seal road there — during construction the roads were destroyed," Doke said about the quest. "They maintained the road throughout the project and built up the road base, but that didn’t cover any of the asphalt."
The chip-and-seal road, Doke said, will be replaced by three inches of asphalt that will be applied in two layers of equal depth. The first layer, he said, will use Type A mix with a higher ratio of crushed aggregate and a Type B mix for the second layer.
Doke said the company plans to invest $100 million locally for the construction and initial operations of the two data centers. YZY Capital, a private investment firm that identifies and pursues high-return projects in emerging sectors, expects to employ 20 people at each of its Muskogee County data centers and pay annual salaries of about $60,000.
The New York-based private equity firm expects the Oktaha facility to be operational by the end of its first quarter this year. Construction of the Muskogee data center is expected to be completed by the end of its second quarter in 2023 and online by the fourth quarter the following year.
Quian Yuan, YZY Capital owner, said the “supply of reliable, secure and low-cost power” was a key siting consideration for the two data centers. When the projects were announced in February, Yuan also cited “labor availability” and Muskogee’s “business-friendly operating environment” as key factors also considered.
