Today the State Department of Health is changing the way they report COVID-19 deaths in an effort to show a more timely picture of the disease’s impact in Oklahoma. Moving forward, they will include the Provisional Death Count provided by CDC/NCHS in the daily reports.
The Provisional Death Count is based on death certificates. As cases increased toward the end of 2020, our investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation. This process has subsequently caused an increasing difference between the OSDH death count.
Thorough investigations of each COVID-19 death will continue while also reporting the Provisional Death Count, and in the long run, our numbers will more closely align with the CDC’s.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 7,035
As of this advisory, there are 425,746 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
677 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
There have been 9,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee County. Of those, 4,705 were reported in the city of Muskogee. There have been 106 deaths in the county, and 82 of those in the city of Muskogee.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 425,746
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,116,303
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,516,251
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 427
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 30
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 24,064
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS)
7,035
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 3.
