There are 419,853 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of 11 a.m. Monday and 4,203 total deaths in the state.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported as of Monday is 797.
All deaths reported today are from Jan. 1-16, 2021.
There are 22 additional deaths identified to report.
◦ One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ Three in Carter County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
◦ One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
◦ One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Noble County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ Five in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
◦ Two in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
