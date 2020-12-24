As of this advisory, there are 272,553 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,478 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 45 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Alfalfa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Bryan County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Cleveland County, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Custer County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jefferson County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Love County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
Two in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Seven in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
There are 2,328 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 272,553
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,296,331
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,570,120
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,684
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 152
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 15,912
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,328
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 24.
