As of this advisory, there are 21,738 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in McCurtain County, male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 18-35 age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 428 total deaths in the state.
Vital Records will open its doors to provide limited in-person services by appointment only starting July 15. Vital Records currently offers affordable and robust online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 21,738
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 419,556
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 444,852
**Currently Hospitalized 546
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,116
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 428
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health
*As of 7 a.m. July 14.
