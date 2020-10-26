As of this advisory, there are 117,399 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
In Muskogee County, 2,327 cases have been confirmed, with 28 deaths.
In the city of Muskogee, 1,74 cases have been confirmed, with 21 deaths.
There are two additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,251 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 117,399
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of Oct 23) 1,417,024
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of Oct 23) 1,546,238
**Currently Hospitalized (As of Oct 23) 924
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 8,408
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,251
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Oct. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.