COVID-19 Cases 451,645

New Cases 172

New Cases 7 day Average 136

Active Cases 1,160

CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,399

Acute Care OSDH Licensed

Facilities/Location*

Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations

Cases (ICU)

Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)

Region 2 (NE) 3 (1)

Region 3 (SW) 7 (1)

Region 4 (EC) 3 (0)

Region 5 (SE) 3 (0)

Region 6 (Central) 9 (3)

Region 7 (Tulsa) 37 (13)

Region 8 (OKC) 55 (16)

Total 119 (35)

Other Types of Facilities

Focus Facilities 8 (1)

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)

Tribal Facilities 2 (0)

Other Facilities Total 10 (1)

Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 20.

