As of this advisory, there are 161,425 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Muskogee County has 3,608 cases, and 1,195 of those are in the city of Muskogee. There have been 29 deaths in the county, and 22 of those were in the city of Muskogee.
There are 26 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Jackson County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jefferson County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McIntosh County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Noble County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,570 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 161,425
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,707,516
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,880,494
**Currently Hospitalized 1,434
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 10,687
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,570
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 18.
