Map
jeffw

COVID-19 Cases 451,278

New Cases 77

New Cases 7 day Average 138

Active Cases 1,410

CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,379

Acute Care OSDH Licensed

Facilities/Location*

Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations

Cases (ICU)

Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)

Region 2 (NE) 1 (0)

Region 3 (SW) 11 (2)

Region 4 (EC) 3 (0)

Region 5 (SE) 1 (0)

Region 6 (Central) 5 (3)

Region 7 (Tulsa) 45 (13)

Region 8 (OKC) 37 (9)

Total 105 (28)

Other Types of Facilities

Focus Facilities 3 (1)

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)

Tribal Facilities 3 (0)

Other Facilities Total 6 (1)

Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 17.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you