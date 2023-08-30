BARTLESVILLE — A new statewide coalition aimed at promoting education equity called AdvanceOklahoma Kids (AOK) will be launched Sept. 7 by Oklahoma Appleseed, the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.
Advance Oklahoma Kids’ mission is to reject radicalism in schools and promote equity in funding and school discipline so that no aspect of a child’s background — whether economic status, disability, race, ethnicity, regional location, gender identity and sexual orientation, immigration status, and language – serves as a barrier to educational opportunity.
Community members and education stakeholders are invited to the Bartlesville Community Center for the coalition’s free kickoff event on Sept. 7. The event — titled Speak Freely — will start at 6 p.m. The first hour will be dedicated to hearing from the founding partners of AOK. The second hour will be dedicated to an open forum where community members are invited to share their hopes, ideas, and opportunities for public education in Oklahoma.
“Rural schools are often left out of the discussions around improving educational supports and outcomes. Children in rural districts face harsher punishments, including corporal punishment, as well as high rates of trauma and generational poverty,” said Erika Wright, the Founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition. “Rural students and the schools they attend also face unique challenges when it comes to more functional issues like lack of connectivity, access to technology, transportation, and infrastructure support. All of Oklahoma’s kids deserve a quality, inclusive education regardless of where they live.”
“One of the core principles the founders of our nation felt the most strongly about was free, accessible public education,” said Colleen McCarty, Founding Executive Director of Oklahoma Appleseed–also a founding member of AOK. “A good education is the foundation of our democracy and the most efficient pathway to achieving economic freedom and opportunity. Advance Oklahoma’s Kids wants that for every Oklahoma child.”
“It was an Oklahoma classroom that became the birthplace of the sit-in movement that peacefully desegregated many establishments during the Civil Rights Era. Clara Luper, an OKC school teacher, inspired her students 65 years ago to make a change that had a long-lasting impact on our nation today,” said Xavier Graves, Director of the Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma and founding AOK member. “Schools are intended to foster community, learning, and growth that allows our students to contribute to society as Mrs. Luper’s students have and still do today. However, this is impossible while prioritizing punitive responses to conflict and student behavior. We each have a role to play in cultivating healthy schools and thriving students — Oklahoma’s educators, family members, community organizations, and business leaders are best positioned to address our system’s failures, and are the best advocates for hope and healing.”
“Not only was it the founders of our nation who felt strongly about public education, but the drafters of the Oklahoma Constitution at statehood also held accessible public education sacred. Article XIII, Section 1 of the Oklahoma Constitution demands the Establishment and maintenance of public schools. The Legislature shall establish and maintain a system of free public schools wherein all the children of the State may be educated,” said Joe Dorman, Chief Executive Officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy and founding member of AOK. “It is the mandate for Oklahoma policymakers to provide a system of public education across our state that is equitable, which allows opportunity for all students to achieve their highest potential, no matter where these children might live. Opportunity through the best possible system of public education is how children have the best hope of breaking the cycle of poverty that is holding our state down in far too many rankings.”
The Coalition will advocate statewide for equity in school funding and services, equity in discipline, and equity in outcomes. More information is available at AdvanceOKKids.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.