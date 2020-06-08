State Election Board: Oklahoma financial institutions to offer free absentee voting services

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board joined representatives of the Oklahoma Bankers Association, Oklahoma Credit Union Association, and Community Bankers Association of Oklahoma today to announce that financial institutions across the state plan to offer free absentee voting services to all Oklahoma voters.
Participating banks and credit unions will offer one or more of the following services to voters:
• Free ID copy (lobby and/or drive-thru)
• Free absentee ballot notarization (lobby and/or drive-thru)
Voters can find a list of participating banks and credit unions at elections.ok.gov. Services and hours may vary by location.
“Banks and credit unions are in almost every community in Oklahoma. They’re our neighbors and community partners and they realize the importance of democracy. That’s why we’re excited to work with these financial institutions to ensure that every voter — both customers and non-customers alike — have free and convenient absentee services available to them,” said Paul Ziriax, secretary of the State Election Board.
While participation by banks and credit unions is voluntary, association officers said they have had a positive response of support from financial institutions across the state.
Voters can apply for absentee ballots online using the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/OVP.html. Applications can also be downloaded from the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Tuesday (5 p.m.) before Election Day. Absentee ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information about absentee voting in Oklahoma, visit elections.ok.gov. Voters with specific questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.
