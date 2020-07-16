An agreement in principle struck between the Five Tribes and Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office in response to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision will be presented to congressional leaders as framework for new legislation.

The document unveiled Thursday outlines “a set of principles that memorialize our shared position” with regard to issues of criminal and civil jurisdiction in light of the opinion rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court in McGirt v. Oklahoma. In a 5-4 decision written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court found land granted by treaties to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation “remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law” and “because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word.”

The decision overturned the convictions of two enrolled members of federally recognized tribes who were prosecuted by the state court for crimes committed on Indian land. Jimcy McGirt and Patrick Murphy should have been tried in federal court pursuant to a law that grants exclusive jurisdiction to the federal government for major crimes committed by “any Indian” in “the Indian country.”

Leaders of the Five Tribes said the McGirt decision makes clear a position they have held for a long time: Treaties signed decades ago with the United States remain valid, enforceable and continue to delineate the boundaries of their tribal homelands. Principles outlined in the agreement recognizes tribal sovereignty, jurisdiction and the continued importance of treaty boundaries while affirming continuity of the state’s jurisdiction within eastern Oklahoma but outside of Indian trust or restricted lands.

Attorney General Mike Hunter said “many more details” must “be ironed out” during the coming weeks. But he said this agreement “is the best path forward for protecting the public and promoting continued economic growth in Oklahoma.”

“Oklahoma’s tribal nations are a fundamental part of Oklahoma’s culture, economy, politics and governance,” Hunter said in news release. “The relationship between the tribes and my office is based on trust and mutual respect, and that synergism has been essential to the successful formation of this important agreement.”

In addition to criminal and civil jurisdictional issues, the agreement identifies general provisions that should be addressed by Congress in any future legislation. Those include the protection of “tribal sovereignty and consistency in law enforcement” and the allocation of “resources sufficient to ensure public safety and effective law enforcement.”

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling affirmed the sovereignty of the nation he leads and its tribal territories. While there are some questions that remain unanswered, Hill said he “is confident that our past work with state and federal agencies has prepared us for this significant moment in our history.”

“Tribal Nations have successfully collaborated with law enforcement for years in the communities we share,” Hill said. “This ruling only strengthens our ability to work together for the betterment of public safety for all Oklahomans.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the legislation proposed by the agreement in principle “will cement our reservation boundaries and the broad tribal jurisdiction” recognized by the court in its recent decision. He said the tribe will continue to work with its state and federal partners to ensure public safety.

“Cherokees have always fought to protect our tribal sovereignty and homelands and strengthen our communities,” Hoskin said. We have long held that Cherokee Nation has a reservation, rooted in our treaties, as the Supreme Court of the United States has now affirmed.”

In addition to today’s announcement, the state and the tribes are continuing to collaborate on the immediate provision of public safety on-the-ground, including law enforcement and child welfare matters.