State Historic Preservation Office to hold free webinar

OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will host a free webinar at noon Thursday to discuss how to complete Historic Preservation Resource Identification (HPRI) and site forms for OKSHPO reviews.
Dr. Matthew Pearce, National Register of Historic Places coordinator, and Kristina Wyckoff, historical archaeologist, will go step-by-step through the Historic Preservation Resource Identification (HPRI) form and Oklahoma archaeological site survey form to demonstrate how to complete the documents for review by the SHPO.
Registration is required. Information: Wyckoff, (405) 521-6381 or kristina.wyckoff@history.ok.gov.
