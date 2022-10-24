State Representative Kevin McDugle (R) is being challenged by Crystal LaGrone (D) for the seat McDugle currently occupies. Both candidates responded to the following questions:
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
McDUGLE: "Experience! I served eight years in the US Marine Corps with three combat tours, I authored 'Inside the Mind of a Marine Drill Instructor,' I have been a self-employed business owner for 20 years and I have six years of leadership in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, including the Chair of Business and Commerce. I am a certified speaker, coach and trainer with John Maxwell and am a Christian leader and speaker."
LaGRONE: "As a United Methodist, I believe in service. There is a great quote by John Wesley about 'doing all the good you can, for all the people you can, as long as you ever can' (paraphrase) — I have taken that to heart. I think approaching public service from the perspective of working for the people is a good start for a candidate. I have lived in Wagoner County for over a decade, my kids have gone to school here, I have watched the community grow and I would like to help secure our schools and do what I can to improve the quality of life for my friends and neighbors."
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
LaGRONE: "I truly believe the children in this district (and state) are the best natural resource we have. I believe we need to do whatever possible to give them a quality education and set them up to compete in a global economy. Making sure our schools are funded and heading in the right direction is my focus. As the mom of two kids with learning challenges, I know that every kid is not the same. Teachers deserve the resources they need to help the students that face challenges as well as those that excel. That is my priority."
McDUGLE: "With inflation and an out-of-control federal government, our state will have to pass laws that protect us from overreach. I fought for freedom in the Marines and feel it is still my responsibility to do so here in Oklahoma. We need to build different revenue streams by bringing in more business and lowering taxes that allow that to happen."
3 Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
McDUGLE: "Maintaining the freedoms of our people and allowing them to keep as much of what they earn as possible. This is almost the exact opposite of what we see in Washington, D.C."
LaGRONE: "As I mentioned, we live in a global economy, and kids need skills that will help them be successful. We have an obligation to the citizens to provide a good, quality public education. Then, create economic opportunities for businesses to come to Wagoner County and offer good-paying jobs. Education is key, and it should be the cornerstone for development in the district."
4 How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
LaGRONE: "We need to legislatively hold the governor's office accountable for properly allocating funds to education. We need to look at the current way that rural schools are funded to make them more equitable. Then, we need to follow the laws that are on the books around class size and meeting the needs of kids. We need to treat teachers as the professionals that they are, and give them all the support they need."
McDUGLE: "I author and co-author bills that will make Oklahoma more business friendly and diversify our economic drivers, which will increase the tax base and allow us to cut taxes."
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
McDUGLE: "They will maintain their God-given freedoms without interference of government and they will keep more of what they earn through their hard work."
LaGRONE: "Education is so important to improving people's living situation. I grew up in rural Arkansas. When I was in the eighth grade, the state mandated each school must have a music and an art program. I joined the band. From there, I was able to get a music scholarship to college, and though there were some bumps along the way, I did graduate from college. I am proof that legislation can make a difference in a child's life. So, I will do what I can to help the next generation succeed."
Meet the candidates
NAME: Kevin McDugle.
AGE: 55.
HOMETOWN: Broken Arrow.
OCCUPATION: Self-employed at McDugle Companies, LLC.
FAMILY: Three kids and two grandkids.
EDUCATION: Master of Business Administration from Phoenix University and an undergrad degree from the Southern Nazarene University.
HOBBIES: Travel, golf, fly, fish and hunt.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: www.kevinforoklahoma.com.
NAME: Crystal LaGrone.
AGE: 50.
HOMETOWN: Coweta.
OCCUPATION: Product Manager in IT.
FAMILY: Married for 30 years, two grown children, and three active dogs.
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Oklahoma State University; Master of Science in e-Governance Services and Technologies from Tallinn University of Technology in Tallinn, Estonia.
HOBBIES: Gardening, singing with my church choir, volunteering.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: crystalforok.com and https://www.facebook.com/crystalforok.
Key dates
Early voting
Nov. 2-4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Election Day
Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
