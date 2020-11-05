As of this advisory, there are 129,873 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Cases continue to rise in Muskogee County with 2,567 cases reported Thursday. No additional deaths were reported and stands at 28.
There are 21 additional deaths identified to report. Four deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
Two in Carter County, one female and one male in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, one female and one male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, two females and three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washita County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,413 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 129,873
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,543,684
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,688,812
**Currently Hospitalized 1,055
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 9,338
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 4
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,413
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 5.
