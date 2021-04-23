State Insurance Department to host 2021 Hoodwinked Fraud Conference

Join the Oklahoma Insurance Department's webinar series, 2021 Hoodwinked, to learn about the latest scams and how to fight fraud.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Medicare Assistance Program is partnering with several other agencies to help you protect your loved ones from scammers. Don’t miss the Hoodwinked Webinar Series on May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3, 10, 17.
This is a no-cost event — but seats are limited, so register today.
The speaker will be Ray Walker, director of Medicare Assistance Program at the Oklahoma Insurance Department. Walker has over 20 years of experience working in and around the health care industry, primarily in insurance. He serves on the Advisory Committee to the State Council on Aging and recently completed his second term on the SHIP Steering Committee, where he served as the vice-chair for the SHIP Steering Committee, as well as the Leadership Council for the MIPPA Grant Program.
Upcoming events:
May 6 — Medicare Fraud, 10 a.m.
May 13 — Social Security fraud, 10 a.m.
May 20 — Wills and Power of Attorney, 10 a.m.
May 27 — Romance scams, 10 a.m.
June 3 — Banking fraud, 10 a.m.
June 10 — Investment fraud, 10 a.m.
June 17 — Contractor Fraud, 10 a.m.
To register: https://www.oid.ok.gov/consumers/events/hoodwinked/
Information: www.oid.ok.gov/hoodwinked
