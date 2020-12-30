As of this advisory, there are 287,030 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,249 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 48 additional deaths identified to report.
Muskogee County had no new deaths, but the number of cases of COVID-19 reported grew from 6,392 on Tuesday to 6,456 on Wednesday. No new deaths were reported in the county.
One in Beckham County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Ten in Cleveland County, two females in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Comanche County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Craig County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Hughes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in McIntosh County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Tillman County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Sixteen in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, seven females in the 65 or older age group, eight males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,453 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 287,030
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,362,344
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,650,724
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,742
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 174
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 16,812
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,453
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 30.
