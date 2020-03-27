John Kilgore said Greenleaf State Park in Braggs "isn't missing a beat" because of the coronavirus.
"We're cracking right along and we have guests who are still coming to the park," said Kilgore, manager of the park.
Leslie Blair, public information officer for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, sent out a statement about the state parks, which includes six in this area, staying "open for business."
"The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department recognizes the importance of being able to go outside and enjoy the freedom of the outdoors while social distancing standards are in place. In an effort protect our employees and provide essential services to the public, State Park employees have closed lodges and restaurants and minimized interactions with our visitors while keeping the parks open. If you want to camp or spend some time social distancing in your recreational vehicle, please make sure you book online to reserve your spot and call the park if you have specific questions. The Parks are currently keeping the cabins open and offering curbside or lock-box check-in at all locations where possible. All of our lodges, nature centers, group camps/dining halls, community buildings and other enclosed places where people gather are closed in compliance with the Governor's Executive Orders.
Besides Greenleaf, the state parks in the area include Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert, Sequoyah Bay State Park in Okay, Lake Eufaula State Park in Eufaula, Tenkiller State Park in Gore and Cherokee Landing State Park in Park Hill. The state has 35 state parks.
However, Cherokee Landing is closed because of flooding, manager Levi Garrett said.
"We closed it Saturday (March 21) because there is still some water over the road at the entrance," Garrett, who also manages Tenkiller, said. "At its peak, the water is at 18 feet."
In the meantime, social distancing is being practiced and precautions, such as sanitizing, continue at the parks.
"People are being respectful," Kilgore said. "Everybody seems to understand this is a serious thing."
Garrett said Tenkiller has had cancellations because of COVID-19.
"We've also had some reservations," he said. "The traffic is the same."
The website, traveok.com has up-to-date information on the following: gift cards, online shopping, closure updates, curbside and delivery services and virtual tours,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.