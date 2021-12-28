State parks to continue First Day hikes

Oklahoma State Parks will continue its annual tradition of hosting First Day hikes on New Year's Day.
Greenleaf State Park in Braggs will have three separate hikes, the first and third being a 5 1/2- mile trek along Greenleaf Lake Trail with the middle excursion being 1 1/2 miles on the Family Fun Trail.
Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert hosts two hikes that day — one along Bluebird Trail and the other along Whispering Pines Trail. Tenkiller State Park in Vian will also host two hikes — the first on the multi-use trail and the second along Whispering Leaves Trail.
Lake Eufaula State Park in Eufaula will host one hike on Chinkapin Trail.
Sierra Coon from Sequoyah State Park said the number of participants in each hike can vary.
"The first year I was here we had 350 attend one hike," she said. "Last year, we offered two hikes for the first time and it wasn't as large a crowd because it was broken up."
With Saturday's temperatures expected to hover in the mid- to low-40s, hikers are reminded to wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Bring a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing, and don’t forget water and snacks.
"We've always had a great turnout in good or bad weather," said Tristina Toon of Lake Eufaula State Park. "We normally get around 50 hikers. Two years ago it was really cold and we had a really good turnout there.
"Even with last year and COVID, we had a good turnout."
Pets on a leash are welcome at most hikes. Participating parks encourage visitors to stay and explore other areas or enjoy the quiet beauty of the parks in the wintertime.
"People are very excited to start off the new year on the right foot," Coon said. "We have a lot of positive feed back with our hikes. A lot of the times people will not only hike on the trail but will get out on our other trails."
In the event of inclement weather, information about cancellation of hikes will be available by checking the Oklahoma State Parks page on Facebook at Facebook.com/OklahomaStateParks.
Parking will be free at all parks on Saturday. All park contact numbers and hike information can be found at TravelOK.com.
