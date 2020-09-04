Planned improvements for the state's system of reporting COVID-19 test results will include in future new-case tallies the results of rapid tests, which were previously unreported.
The changes were revealed Friday morning during a press briefing at the state Capitol. The Oklahoma State Department of Health will implement its revised reporting procedures Tuesday, when it will roll out its new COVID-19 online dashboard.
Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said results from rapid, or antigen, tests were not included in past reports because they were unreliable and unavailable in many parts of the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also considered antigen test results as "presumptive laboratory evidence," which required confirmation by molecular, or PCR testing, or some other factor before it was counted as a new case.
Antigen tests are designed to detect specific proteins on the surface of the novel coronavirus cells. Molecular tests detect the coronavirus' genetic material.
“In the past, there were very few antigen tests, and the ones that were out there were not that good, frankly," Frye said. “The new machines are better."
Frye said more than 200 antigen machines and testing kits are being deployed to Oklahoma nursing homes. More will be deployed to schools by the end of the year.
Dr. George Monks, the head of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, praised agency officials for the changes. Monks said he expects the inclusion of antigen test results will improve both the quality and accuracy of the state's reporting.
Changes to the state's reporting procedures were presented as an effort to improve "clarity" of the reports and "transparency." The changes also are intended to align the state's system with evidence-based reporting criteria defined by Johns Hopkins University, which is already used by most states, which will accommodate equal comparisons.
"Our goal is to ensure case reporting remains accurate and readily available," Frye said. "To meet that goal, we are changing how we report our cases in Oklahoma and bringing on a new platform to enhance our data system."
The platform will provide access to "real-time insights for disease outbreak monitoring." This is expected to provide the capability to identify potential disease outbreaks and guide the allocation of resources to the "highest-risk, highest-need communities."
These changes come as the Oklahoma Department of Corrections responds to a major outbreak at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. The agency reported on Friday that 721 inmates and 16 staff members at the 800-bed minimum-security prison for women had tested positive for COVID-19.
DOC officials said last week they were distributing additional protective gear to staff and closed the prison to visitors and volunteers. Officials did not respond Friday to inquiries about reports that inmates transferred from Kate Barnard Correctional Center were not tested for COVID-19 before they were moved to the Taft prison, which has open-dorm living units.
The COVID-19 outbreak at Eddie Warrior catapulted Muskogee County to the nation's top spot for the highest number of new cases reported per capita during the past two weeks, with 10.3 cases per 1,000 people. Since Oklahoma's first known COVID-19 case was reported in March, 1,427 cases have been in Muskogee County.
Across the state, an additional 1,103 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 more deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 62,040 and the death toll to 846. The actual number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Adding antigen test results to the daily tally of new cases is expected to result with an increase that are likely to go up as new testing machines are deployed across the state. The increase, officials said, may be more noticeable in rural counties where the there has been less availability of that type of testing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
