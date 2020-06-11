Oklahoma locks up its residents at a rate higher than all but one other state in the nation.
U.S. Bureau of Justice statistics show 704 of every 100,000 Oklahomans reside in the custody of Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Louisiana’s per capita rate of incarceration is slightly higher with 719 of every 100,000 people in prison.
Supporters of State Question 805 hope to address the state’s high incarceration rates by eliminating sentence enhancements for offenders who commit nonviolent crimes. These enhancements, which can attach as a result of prior convictions, may be considered now when repeat offenders are sentenced.
Critics contend enhanced sentencing leads to lengthier sentences and overcrowded prisons. Supporters of SQ 805 say “Oklahomans are incarcerated roughly 70% longer for property crimes and 79% longer for drug crimes” than those jailed in other states for similar crimes.
Petitioners gathered more than 260,000 signatures in support of SQ 805. The Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered in May that Oklahoma Secretary of State accept the petitions and signatures for filing, counting and validating.
“More than 260,000 Oklahomans are waiting for their voices to be heard,” Yes on 805 President Sarah Edwards said. “It’s time to place State Question 805 on a ballot and continue progress toward meaningful criminal justice reform that will safely address our state’s incarceration crisis, lift up our communities and save taxpayer dollars.”
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge opposes the idea.
“I will be opposed to that initiative,” Loge said Tuesday. “I believe that everybody’s criminal history should play a factor into crimes that they commit, and the sentence or punishment should correspond with that crime.”
Loge said there were already ways for prisoners to shorten their sentences without modifying sentence penalties.
“Just because it’s a nonviolent crime doesn’t mean it doesn’t indicate a propensity for violent crime,” Loge said. “Sentence penalties increase prison population, but there are many avenues for a prisoner to try and lessen their actual time spent in prison — judicial reviews, post conviction release or motions to modify, for example.”
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp echoed that point, saying juries would want to know a person’s criminal history during the sentencing phase.
“A person’s background should never be used to determine whether or not someone’s guilty, and first-time offenders should get credit for being first-time offenders — even second offenders,” Thorp said. “But when someone has committed five, six, seven felonies, it should be a factor.
“When you look at an individual with fifteen, sixteen prior convictions, what is a proper sentence?” Thorp said.
Thorp said State Questions 780 and 781, which voters overwhelmingly approved in 2016, reclassified certain property offenses and drug crimes as misdemeanors and purportedly assigned newly freed up funds to rehabilitation programs, respectively. Those measures, he said, already address prison population issues.
Thorp said he agrees with the notion that offenders should be rehabilitated and such programs should be funded. However, Thorp contends more lenient punishment available through measures like SQ 780 and SQ 805 give prosecutors and judges less leverage, which he believes is needed to steer people into rehabilitation programs.
“If you take a person that’s prison bound and you throw them that life raft, like a drug court, you have more success if they could end up in prison versus the county jail for a while,” Thorp said. “You could hold that over their head and try and make them participate in those rehabilitative programs and I think with the misdemeanor, we’ve lost that.”
Kris Steele, chairman of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, disagrees with the idea that sentence enhancements help rehabilitate the incarcerated.
“The people of Oklahoma are not more criminogenic than the people of Arkansas or Kansas,” Steele said, arguing the state is over-reliant on incarceration as a response to criminal activity. “It’s not only that we’re sending more people to prison, we’re sending more people to prison for longer amounts of time than anywhere else in the country.”
Steele said instead of rehabilitating or addressing the issues that led to criminal behavior in the first place, excessive sentencing causes more problems and ravages state resources.
“We’re going to have to address the root causes behind the behavior,” Steele said, citing addiction, untreated mental illness and unresolved trauma as motivating factors for criminal activity. “Ultimately we’re going to have to address those issues through investment in treatment and mental health care, and making sure people have access to the services they need to live healthy and productive lifestyles.”
The next step for SQ 805 is underway at the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s office, which is currently counting and validating signatures, Steele said. From there, Yes on 805 aims to place the question on the ballot presented to voters Nov. 3 during the general election.
Collecting 260,000 signatures in 80 days is a sign that Oklahomans support the measure, Steele said.
“It is fantastic, it’s so positive — the people of Oklahoma clearly understand there’s a need to safely reduce our prison population, to make better use of our state’s resources, to strengthen families and ultimately to invest in alternatives to incarceration,” Steele said. “We’re very thankful and pleased to see the support of our voters who see the incarceration crisis in our state.”
